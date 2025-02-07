A quarter of British Columbians plan to watch the Super Bowl alone

Photo: Instagram

A survey on British Columbia Super Bowl habits shows a quarter of those watching this weekend's game plan to do so by themselves.

The survey conducted by BC Hydro reveals that a significant number of those who plan to watch the NFL championship game want to be alone.

“About one-quarter of British Columbians watching the game this weekend plan to do it solo,” said Susie Rieder, BC Hydro spokesperson. “This trend away from group gatherings will likely result in higher electricity consumption due to more screens in use and more appliances working to prepare Super Bowl snacks, particularly high-energy consuming appliances like ovens.”

Not surprisingly, the survey also reveals men are twice as likely than women to prefer watching the game alone – and age also plays a factor. British Columbians aged 55 and older are four times more likely to stay home and watch the game without distractions than British Columbians aged 18 to 34.

The survey revealed that more than 1.5 million British Columbians plan to tune into the Super Bowl this Sunday.

BC Hydro's past data shows electricity use during the game follows a consistent pattern each year. Energy consumption tends to spike between 1 and 3 p.m. when most cooking activities are in full swing.

The energy spike is attributed to the use of high-energy-consuming appliances like ovens, which use about five times more energy than air fryers or crock pots.