Armed man arrested in Vancouver after barricading himself in taxi

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police officer is pictured in Vancouver on Wednesday December 4, 2024.

Vancouver Police say more than 25 officers and its K9 unit were deployed in the city's downtown Thursday night to arrest an armed suspect who was wanted Canada-wide on parole violations.

They say that a police sergeant was on patrolling around 7 p.m. when a witness flagged him over to report a man with a gun entering a building near Seymour and Nelson streets.

Police say more than two dozen officers were called to help search for the suspect.

They say he was found around 9 p.m. inside a taxi "with a number of other people" and he refused to surrender or comply with instructions.

The department says the 30-year-old was arrested with the use of a police dog and an ARWEN gun, which fires hard, plastic bullets.

It says the man is currently in jail and is facing charges for possession of the gun and breach of probation.

Police say they are not releasing his name as he has not formally been charged with those new offences.