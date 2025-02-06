Surrey music festival announces line-up including headliners Zedd, Tiesto

Photo: Business Wire/Beau Grealy/Atlantic Records Zedd (left) and Tiesto (right) are headlining Metro Vancouver's 2025 Fvded in the Park festival at Holland Park, which is in Surrey.

Fvded in the Park is set to bring two days of electronic music back to Metro Vancouver this summer, and the popular festival has just announced its 2025 lineup.

Big-name acts include Zedd and Tiesto, who are headlining each day, along with Kaytranada, Disclosure, Loud Luxury, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and Subtronics.

Fvded takes place on July 4 and 5 in Surrey's Holland Park.

After selling out its 2024 festival, Fvded has grown for 2025, adding a fourth stage to the venue. In all, the festival has 60 artists lined up, including Rebecca Black (who went viral for her song "Friday" in 2011) playing a DJ set.

"The Fvded community will once again be treated to the dance party of the summer," said promoter LiveNation in a media release.

Presale tickets for certain groups start on Monday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. General sales start Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Ticket prices haven't been announced, but layaway plans for two-day passes are available starting at $40 per payment with four payments throughout the year, which would equal $160.