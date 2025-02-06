Province moves ahead with controversial Richmond supportive housing project

Photo: City of Richmond illustration An artist's rendering of what a permanent supportive building might look like.

The province is moving ahead with a controversial supportive housing project in the Bridgeport area of Richmond after looking at five other potential sites.

B.C. Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Ravi Kahlon paused the project proposed at the corner of Cambie and Sexsmith roads about seven weeks before the Oct. 19 provincial election.

This followed largely Conservative Party-led rallies held to protest the proposed six-storey, 90-unit supportive housing project.

Some of the feedback when the project was first proposed suggested finding another site.

Kahlon said the proposal was paused at the end of August so that BC Housing could "thoroughly" examine whether there was another suitable site.

Five other locations in Richmond were then evaluated, but BC Housing has now determined 3780 Sexsmith Rd. site is the “best option.”

Some sites that were considered weren’t accessible by transit and others were lot shapes not suitable for this project, Kahlon said.

“If there’s a better location, tell me where it is,” he added.

'Not acceptable' to have no supportive housing in Richmond

Kahlon told the Richmond News it’s “not acceptable” not to have supportive housing in Richmond.

If there isn’t supportive housing, people end up sleeping in parks, in front of businesses and on sidewalks.

“We have to find a way to get people indoors,” he said.

After people get into supportive housing, they usually get “stabilized,” and often reconnect with family and employment, Kahlon added.

At the rallies last summer protesting the housing proposal, some members of the public claimed it would be a “drug den.”

Kahlon told the News, based on feedback from the neighbourhood, it was decided the housing project would not have a safe-consumption site, and there would be 24/7 staffing, fencing and security cameras.

Furthermore, moving the project would have required creating new project designs, which would have delayed the housing project further, Kahlon said.

BC Housing will hold dialogue sessions in March, to which invitations will be sent to people living in the neighbourhood.

After that, the proposal will go to Richmond city council for a development permit.