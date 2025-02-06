B.C. faces child welfare social work 'crisis,' porn disrupts video announcing report

Photo: The Canadian Press British Columbia's representative for children and youth Jennifer Charlesworth listens during an online media availability after releasing a report highlighting significant gaps in systems of care for children and youth, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia's children's representative says child welfare social workers in the province are "in a state of crisis" and it will likely take a decade to fix things, even with committed efforts.

But an online news conference with Jennifer Charlesworth after the report was released was interrupted when a participant shouted racial slurs and then began showing a pornographic video.

It took several minutes for the Zoom meeting to be shut down, then restarted using a new link.

The report describes an unhealthy work environment, characterized by stress, burnout and tragic public cases that have eroded the reputation of the Ministry of Children and Family Development as an attractive place to work.

It says the ministry has taken steps to improve the situation, including by centralizing screening, establishing a mobile response team and enhancing recruitment, but the actions "have not apparently made a material difference."

The 132-page report makes more than a dozen recommendations, including setting timelines for when they should be implemented.

They include calls for better training and pay, and public reporting of how actual staffing levels around the province compare with what is required.

Charlesworth is also repeating a long-standing call that dates back 30 years for mandatory legal professional regulation of child welfare workers to be in place by June 30, 2026, and a regulatory body created by April 2027.