Abbotsford, B.C., daycare owner charged with six counts of assaulting children

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Abbotsford say an East Abbotsford daycare owner has been charged for assaulting children in her care.

Police say an East Abbotsford daycare owner has been charged with allegedly assaulting children in her care.

Abbotsford Police say officers launched an investigation into reports that the 60-year-old had assaulted children in October.

They say the alleged incidents date back to 2022 and involved children between the ages of two and six years old.

They say woman was arrested on Tuesday.

Police say she has since been charged with six counts of assault and has been released under court-ordered conditions including that she have no contact with any person under the age of 16.

Detectives with the department's major crime unit are asking that anyone with information related to the investigation contact police.