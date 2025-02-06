Police remind drivers to tighten their lug nuts

Photo: BC Highway Patrol Winter tires are a great way to make your vehicle safer on slippery roads; but if you don?t tighten your lug nuts, you might soon be driving a sled.

A recent crash has prompted Mounties to remind people to tighten their lug nuts, or they may soon be driving a sled.

About 100 kilometres after every wheel change, lug nuts need to be checked to make sure they haven’t loosened, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said.

Referring to a recent crash, he said the 4x4 "had great tires and a confident driver, but no amount of confidence can overcome a missing wheel."

"This particular incident happened on Feb. 3, on Highway 1 near Chilliwack. The driver had changed to winter tires and wheels, but forgot to check the lug nut tension," he said.

Most service centres offer a free lug nut tightening follow-up after they have changed winter tires.

He said drivers can also do it themselves in less than five minutes with their vehicle’s service manual, a torque wrench, and a lug wrench.

Along with checking your lug nut tension at least twice a year, BC Highway Patrol recommends drivers to check their tire wear, tire pressures, and to make sure there are no foreign objects stuck in their tires or wheel wells.