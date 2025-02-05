Two B.C. fishermen dead after falling through ice

Photo: Agassiz RCMP. A "challenging recovery operation" ensued after two fishermen were reported missing on Feb. 4.

Two brothers in their late 60s are dead after falling through ice on a lake in the eastern Fraser Valley region.

Police in Agassiz were notified at 11 p.m. on Feb. 4 that two fishermen did not return home.

A family member contacted police after they went to Grace Lake, located southwest of Harrison Lake, and noticed a large hole in the ice along with the men’s fishing gear. The family member, who Glacier Media has learned is a son of one of the men, believed the pair had fallen through.

Agassiz RCMP, Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue, Mission Search and Rescue, Chilliwack Search and Rescue and the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team were all called out to the "challenging recovery operation" at 2 a.m. Feb. 5.

The experienced divers were able to recover the two bodies at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday.

Agassiz Mounties say their skills along with the support from RCMP were crucial in making sure there were no more injuries or casualties in the recovery.

Cpl. Chad Raymond says police are extending their heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

"This tragedy serves as a stark reminder that ice conditions are constantly changing and even if you’ve tested the thickness, the weather and water conditions can make it unsafe,” says Raymond.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating but no criminality is expected in the deaths.

No further details about the identity of the men are being released by police.

Police are asking anyone who is attempting an activity on the ice to check the ice conditions.