Erratic suspect brings 'makeshift weapon' to Vancouver fast food place

Photo: Vancouver Police/X. This "makeshift weapon," two apparent kitchen knives duct taped to a red broomstick, was carried into a Vancouver fast food restaurant on Feb. 5, 2025. Police arrested the suspect that carried it and no injuries were reported.

Nobody was injured after a 34-year-old man brought what police are calling a "makeshift weapon" into a Downtown Vancouver fast-food restaurant.

Vancouver police (VPD) said officers were called to an establishment near Robson and Richards streets at around 9 a.m. today, Feb. 5, according to a social media post from the department.

The 911 call was for a suspect seen "behaving erratically," who had allegedly assaulted another customer.

The "makeshift weapon," seen in a VPD-supplied photo, appeared to be two large kitchen knives duct taped to a red plastic broomstick.

The VPD later learned the suspect had an outstanding warrant out of Winnipeg.

The suspect is now facing criminal charges and remains in custody.

Police confirmed to V.I.A. that the investigation is still ongoing.