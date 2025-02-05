West Shore RCMP Bike Unit made a traffic stop, found lots of drugs

Photo: RCMP

Pedal power led to a significant drug bust for the West Shore RCMP.

Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in a press release, on Jan. 28, the West Shore RCMP Bike Unit initiated a traffic stop with a pick-up truck in Langford.

During the stop, the passenger exited the vehicle and a small baggie of drugs, suspected to be fentanyl, fell from their person onto the ground. Officers also observed drug paraphernalia in the truck.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

In a search of the truck, police seized:

Approximately 32 grams of suspected Fentanyl;

Approximately 100 millilitres of liquid suspected to be Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB);

Approximately 10 grams of suspected Methamphetamine;

Approximately 29 grams of suspected Cocaine;

Drug trafficking paraphernalia;

More than $2,000 cash.

The evidence found in the truck led officers to obtain a search warrant in relation to drug trafficking for the residence belonging to one of the suspects.

Officers executed a search warrant on the residence in Langford and seized the following evidence related to drug trafficking:

Approximately 31 grams of suspected Fentanyl;

Approximately 1.5 litres of suspected GHB;

Approximately 39 grams of suspected Methamphetamine;

Numerous prescription bottles that appear to be stolen;

Approximately 600 pills of suspected Dilaudid prescription medication;

Approximately 21 grams of Psilocybin;

Drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The two men, 39 and 42 years old, have not been identified by police and were released to appear in court at a later date.