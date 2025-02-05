B.C. investigates 'significant' opioid diversion, including international trafficking

Photo: Unsplash

A recent B.C. Ministry of Health document says a "significant portion" of opioids prescribed by doctors and pharmacists are being diverted and that prescribed alternatives are being trafficked provincially, nationally and internationally.

The leaked briefing that was distributed by the Opposition B.C. Conservatives also says the ministry has been conducting an investigation, with next steps to include targeting of "specific pharmacies" by law enforcement agencies.

Its authenticity has been confirmed by Health Minister Josie Osborne, who says it's "disappointing" that it was leaked and the investigation potentially compromised.

The 38-page document is undated but includes data up to December suggesting the amount of the opioid hydromorphone dispensed to treat drug users has soared by about 20 times in recent years.

It says some pharmacies are alleged to be "offering incentives to clients" with more than 60 pharmacies identified, and that some "community housing staff" require tenants to go to certain pharmacies for their prescriptions.

The document has emerged as Canada faces the threat of a trade war with the United States, which demands efforts be made to stop fentanyl from crossing the border.

Osborne, speaking at a virtual briefing after the document was leaked, says that in addition to ministry staff, the investigation is being conducted by a special unit made up of former police officers.