Overpass strike slows traffic on Highway 1 in Burnaby

Photo: Richard Campbell/Twitter. The Gilmore overpass in Burnaby, B.C.

Police are investigating another overpass strike that slowed eastbound traffic on Highway 1 in Burnaby Wednesday afternoon.

A commercial vehicle collided with the Gilmore overpass at about noon and partially shut down eastbound traffic, according to BC Highway Patrol.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, highway patrol said there is "no visible damage" to the overpass and traffic should not be delayed for an extended period.

BC Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement has been notified and will determine what enforcement actions are appropriate, according to the release.

"Road users should expect minor delays in the area until all the evidence has been gathered and the roadway is safe for travel," stated the release. "Please be alert and obey the direction of police and traffic control personnel at the scene."

The Gilmore overpass has now been struck three times since September 2023.