Tribunal rules Brannon the cat stays with B.C. woman after breakup

Photo: KTW B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal frequently deals with pet ownership disputes when relationships end.

B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal has determined a woman possessed her cat before she got into a romantic relationship, rejecting an ex-boyfriend's claim to the pet.

Tribunal member Mark Henderson said in a Tuesday decision Nicholas Randal Dinardo claimed Whitney Anne Waite owed him money.

Dinardo sought $5,000 for a laptop, a PlayStation 5, a pair of ear buds, a knife set, Timberland boots, a ring and a necklace allegedly in the Waite’s possession.

Dinardo also wanted Brannon the cat.

Waite, however, said she got Brannon as a kitten – prior to the start of the relationship.

Henderson said Dinardo provided no evidence to support ownership of Brannon.

Waite provided pictures dated Sept. 5, 2022, showing her taking Brannon home for the first time. She said she had Brannon for two months before starting a relationship Dinardo.

Henderson accepted Waite’s evidence and found she owned the cat.

“In the absence of any contrary evidence from the applicant [Dinardo], I find the respondent [Waite] owns Brannon,” Henderson said in the decision.

Waite disputed having the necklace, ring, ear buds or knives. And, she said, the laptop and PlayStation 5 were a gift from Dinardo that she later repaid.

She also said the Timberland boots were a gift.

Henderson said Dinardo provided no proof of ownership of the items.

Further, Henderson said, if an item is alleged to have been a gift, it would have been up to Waite to prove they were gifts.

However, Henderson said, as Dinardo had not proven the items were his, Waite did not have to prove they were gifts.

Henderson dismissed Dinardo’s claim.