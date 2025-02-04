'Many unanswered questions': Man, 19, dead after witnesses see him taken away in vehicle

Photo: Brendan Kergin Police say the incident was a targeted attack and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

B.C.’s homicide squad is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man in the Crescent Beach area of Surrey.

Sgt. Freda Fong with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the victim “had his whole life ahead of him and sadly, his family is now left in grief with many unanswered questions.”

No arrests have been made after the incident and police are calling it a targeted attack.

On Jan. 27, police officers responded to a suspicious occurrence on Victoria Street in Abbotsford at 1:52 a.m.

Witnesses told police they saw a man allegedly being assaulted and being “taken away” in a vehicle.

Three hours later at Crescent Beach, a 19-year-old man was found with severe injuries and was taken to the hospital.

On Saturday, the man succumbed to his injuries. Police did not specify what type of injuries he suffered.

IHIT said there is no ongoing risk to the public.

“You can expect investigators to be in the area canvassing for video evidence,” said Fong. "A number of witness interviews are underway in an effort to determine the motivation behind the attack.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at [email protected].

No further details about the victim, including his name, are being released at this time.