Nearly 300 animals at the BC SPCA awaiting a new home

Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is calling on animal lovers across the province to consider adopting a furry friend, as nearly 300 animals—ranging from dogs and cats to guinea pigs and rabbits—are currently waiting for their forever homes.

“We see a significant slowdown in adoptions during February,” says Adrienne McBride, senior director of community animal centres at the BC SPCA.

“The number of people looking to add pets to their families typically decreases this time of year compared to the rest of the year.”

McBride says that many animals, including those in need of medical procedures, in protective custody, or under 8 weeks old, will soon be available for adoption.

“We’re also preparing for kitten season,” McBride adds.

“As the weather warms up, outdoor cats will start to breed, leading to an influx of litters of kittens needing care and new homes. We’re urging people to adopt now to help make room for the animals coming into our care.”

To view all available animals and learn more about adoption, visit adopt.spca.bc.ca.