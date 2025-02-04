Port Moody woman's husband charged with indignity to human remains

Photo: Glacier Media A charge has been laid in relation to the case of a missing Port Coquitlam woman.

A charge has been laid in relation to the case of a Port Moody woman whose remains were found months after she'd been reported missing.

The BC Prosecution Service announced Tuesday that it approved one count of indignity to human remains against Iain Hunt, 52, relating to the death of his wife Trina Hunt, 48.

This charge occurs when a person neglects to perform their legal duty to bury a dead human body, or if a person interferes in an improper, indecent or undignified way with a dead human body or human remains, RCMP said in a press release.

“The laying of a charge does not dilute the loss and pain endured by Trina’s family and friends,” Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT said in a press release. “There is still a long road ahead as the community continues to heal from her tragic death.”

“However, today’s outcome is the result of the persistence and dedication by the investigators who were committed to seeing the case through and we must acknowledge this is a step forward as the court process begins.”

Police will be holding a press conference later in the day to answer media questions. Hunt's cause of death has not been released as of yet.

Trina was reported missing Jan.18, 2021 to the Port Moody Police Department by Iain. The couple lived in a home in the Heritage Woods neighbourhood of Port Moody at the time she went missing.

After an extensive search, her remains were found south of Silver Creek, near Hope, on March 29, 2021.

In 2021, IHIT executed search warrants on two homes in Port Moody and Mission, and a man was arrested in June 2022 but released.

In 2022, Hunt’s family offered a reward of up to $50,000 for new information leading to the arrest of Hunt’s killer. Her image is on missing posters around the Tri-Cities.

IHIT worked in partnership with the Port Moody Police Department, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services, the BC Coroners Service and E Division RCMP support units to advance this investigation which has spanned just over four years.

-with files from Glacier Media