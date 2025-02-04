Jarrod Bacon charged in B.C. shooting

Photo: CTV file Jarrod Bacon was arrested for a Fort Nelson shooting

A high profile former B.C. gang member has been in arrested for a Jan. 29 shooting in Fort Nelson.

RCMP sent out a press release Tuesday saying that Jarrod Bacon, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting. John Chasse, 41, has been charged with assault relating to the same incident. Both men have been remanded in custody.

The shooting took place in front of a local business in the area of 5000 block of 51st Avenue West in Fort Nelson on the evening of Jan. 29. An arrest was made later that night.

Jarrod is one of the three Abbotsford-based brothers who were once part of the Red Scorpion gang. He was convicted in 2012 of conspiracy to traffic 100 kilograms of cocaine and was ultimately sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The Red Scorpions and other gangsters they were affiliated with were a focus of police and the public during the height of a Lower Mainland gang conflict in the early 2000s.

Jamie was arrested in the 2007 Surrey Six murders and later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to kill. He remains behind bars.

Jonathan was killed in a targeted shooting in Kelowna in August 2011.