Video: Vancouver sea otter pups experience snow for the first time, destroy snowman

Watching animals experience snow for the first time is often a delight.

And it's no different with Luna and Tofino, Vancouver Aquarium's sea otter residents. Both pups were rescued last summer off the coast of Vancouver Island and are being raised at the aquarium.

This weekend was probably strange for them; they are kept outdoors and would have experienced snow falling for the first time in the middle of the night, with no idea what it was.

And they're a big fan of the white stuff falling from the sky.

"Sea otters love snow; they love anything that's cold," explains Nadine Trottier, the sea otter team lead at the Vancouver Aquarium.

They have the densest fur of any animal, and so they get warm quite easily. Ice chips are a favourite of the aquarium's sea otters.

When it does snow in Vancouver, it means two things for the otters. They don't have to wait for ice chips, and they get a snowman.

"It's a tradition to build a snowman for the otters," says Trottier. "So I built a smaller version for Tofino and Luna."

The pair were immediately intrigued. As seen in the video, it takes little time for the two to start exploring the short snowman. They knock it over and start to break it up quickly, with good reason.

Trottier had used clams for the buttons and toys for other decorations.

The adult sea otters at the aquarium also got a snowman, and a big pile of snow was built for them to play on, though that wasn't captured on video by staff.

"They'll climb it, they'll roll around it, they'll break it apart, they'll eat it," says Trottier. "Sea otters like exploring new things."