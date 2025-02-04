B.C. drunk driver hit multiple cars before someone stopped her from driving

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Court. The court heard a 38-year-old woman was "very remorseful" for her actions on Dec. 9, 2023.

A drunk driver who hit multiple cars in East Vancouver has been fined $2,000 and banned from driving for one year.

Lazeena Bibi Dean appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Reginald Harris Feb. 3 for having a blood alcohol level over .08 and for impaired driving.

She pleaded guilty to the second charge.

“You don’t need a lecture from me on how dangerous your conduct is,” Harris told Dean, noting the presence of schools in the area.

Harris heard that Dean, 38, was eastbound in the mid-afternoon of Dec. 9, 2023, on Vancouver’s William Street between Commercial Drive and Victoria Drive when she hit a vehicle that was in motion.

The occupants of that vehicle then saw her hit a parked Ford Focus after which she drove into the curb and hit a Range Rover.

She then continued driving and hit a Volkswagen Golf. After that, Dean turned south on Victoria and collided with a Volvo.

Crown prosecutor Michelle Merry said the collisions only ended when an area resident forced her to stop.

Merry said residents were alarmed by the incident.

“There were very concerned about the safety ramifications of this kind of driving at this time of day,” Merry said.

She said Dean’s car sustained significant damage.

“She was very intoxicated,” Merry said.

The court heard she blew .250 and .260 at the police station.

“At the station, she was very remorseful,” Merry said.

Harris noted the street is quite narrow; Merry told the judge cars are parked on both sides.

Defence lawyer Dale Melville agreed Dean was very remorseful.

“This was a terrible mistake,” he told Harris.

In addition to a $1,500 fine, Harris ordered a $500 victim surcharge.