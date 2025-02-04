'May be delays': TransLink, police warn of driving conditions

Photo: Photo by TransLink . Snowfall overnight has prompted TransLink to issue an alert for Metro Vancouver commuters about potential delays on some lines and routes on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.

Drivers are being asked to keep their cars parked at home if possible on Tuesday morning (Feb. 4) if their planned commute would take them on Highway 1 on or around the Port Mann Bridge area.

Multiple collisions in both directions on the major Metro Vancouver highway near the bridge "are causing extreme traffic delays," said the BC Highway Patrol in a statement issued this morning.

“If you’re a confident driver who is prepared for the snow, you need to slow down more than usual,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “If you’re not a confident driver, or your car isn’t winter ready, stay off the roads entirely. This isn’t your day.”

The BC Highway Patrol will continue to work with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to get Highway #1 cleared and safe for travel as quickly as possible.

Drivers are asked to take some time check local radio and TV traffic and weather updates and the DriveBC website to get the latest information on local road conditions.

"Conditions are great for skiing- but not for driving," remarked the BC Highway Patrol.

Anyone relying on TransLink's many modes of transport to get around Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning have been told they should plan for a possibly longer commute.

The public transit agency has issued an alert and an update to outline its response to the current snowy and cold conditions across the region.

"[T]here may be delays in service due to the weather and road conditions," cautions TransLink.

Passengers can expect to see more agents on the ground assisting customers and ensuring operations run smoothly.

TransLink adds that updates will be offered continuously through its Transit Alerts webpage, and customers should check in frequently as the weather and road conditions can change quickly.