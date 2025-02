Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 6 a.m. Tuesday

The Trans Canada Highway is reopened west of Revelstoke.

ORIGINAL 9:20 p.m. Monday

The Trans Canada Highway is closed in both directions west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle collision.

Exact details are not yet known.

According to DriveBC, the crash occurred three kilometres west of Revelstoke between the Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate and Back Road.

The scene is still being assessed.

It’s not clear how long the highway will be closed.