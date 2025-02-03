Burnaby Mounties pull over more than 100 snow-covered vehicles

Photo: Burnaby RCMP

Apparently some Lower Mainland drivers were in too much of a hurry to properly prepare their vehicles to drive in snowy conditions.

As the West Coast go slammed with its first major snowfall of the winter season, some motorists seemed to forget to remove the freshly fallen snow from their vehicles.

During a span of just two hours Monday morning, Mounties in Burnaby stopped more than 100 vehicles still covered in snow.

RCMP in the Vancouver suburb took to social media to remind motorists of the dangers, and consequences of driving with snow-covered vehicles.

“On Monday morning, Burnaby RCMP officers stopped 112 vehicles in just two hours near Broadway and North Road due to improper clearing of snow,” police stated on X.

“Leaving snow on your vehicle, including the windshield/windows/roof creates safety hazards for all road users and could result in being ticketed.”

Burnaby RCMP did not indicate whether the motorists were ticketed or asked to remove the snow.