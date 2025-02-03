B.C. puts response to U.S. tariffs on hold after 30-day delay

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby speaks in the Legislative Chamber in Victoria, on Thursday, January 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia Premier David Eby says his government will pause its response to threatened American tariffs after a 30-day reprieve was negotiated today between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Eby says alcohol made in U.S. Republican states will be going back on the shelves of government-run liquor stores, but that doesn't mean the province will abandon its plans, and it will be prepared for a possible social media post from Trump saying the tariffs are back on.

The premier says even as the tariffs are paused, harm has already been done to the Canadian economy and to the relationship between the two countries.

He says it's very difficult for businesses to plan for hiring or expansion in the face of the looming tariffs, even if the penalties are delayed.

Eby says Trump's strategy has been deliberate, with the intention to destroy the Canadian economy and to drive Canada into becoming the 51st U.S. state.

He says the actions are reprehensible and make him very angry.