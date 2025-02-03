Man charged after fatal stabbing outside Coquitlam pub

Photo: SHANE MACKICHAN PHOTO . Coquitlam RCMP attend the John B pub on Austin Avenue Friday night after a fight in the parking lot left a 35-year-old man dead.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with one count of second-degree murder after another man was fatally stabbed during a fight outside the John B pub in Coquitlam Friday, Jan. 31.

Timothy Johnathan Fredrick Vansnick is being held in custody after the charge was approved by the BC Prosecution Service Feb. 1. He appeared in BC Provincial Court in Port Coquitlam earlier today (Feb. 3) and the matter was adjourned to March 3..

Coquitlam RCMP were called to the pub at around 9:42 p.m. Friday after reports of a fight outside the pub, that’s located at 1000 Austin Ave.

When they got there, bystanders were administering first aid and CPR to the 35-year-old victim prior to the arrival of first responders. But he succumbed to his injuries at the scene and officers from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) were called to the scene.

IHIT spokesperson, Sgt. Freda Fong, said staff and patrons at the pub were invaluable to their investigation.

“Their quick-thinking and willingness to help led to a swift arrest.”

One customer who was in the pub on Friday night told the Tri-City News the fight may have originated with a disagreement in the bathroom, then moved outside.

Another man arrested at the scene was released without charges.

But, said Fong, the investigation is ongoing. She added the incident appears to be isolated and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

In 2022, a man was seriously injured after being shot outside the John B.