6 charged in probe of 'particularly violent' drug trafficking group: Burnaby RCMP

Photo: RCMP An image of the seized drugs.

Drug charges have been laid against six individuals after an investigation that has "severely disrupted" a violent drug trafficking organization run by gangs involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict, according to Burnaby RCMP.

The detachment's drugs and organized crime section completed the eight-month project in 2022, according to a news release Monday.

The investigation was "extremely complex," the release said, and resulted in the seizure of about half a kilogram of illicit drugs, including cocaine, heroin, ketamine and fentanyl, as well as nearly 1,700 pills, such as oxycodone, benzodiazepine and hydromorphone.

More than $26,000 in cash was also seized.

"This group was a particularly violent drug trafficking organization run by Lower Mainland gangs involved in the LMD gang conflict," Burnaby RCMP Sgt. Randy Mortensen said in the release. "The group had been targeted by other rival gangs, leaving some of the original suspects murdered or injured."

A total of 36 charges were laid in December against six individuals.

Ryan Naidu, 27, has been charged with one count of assaulting a police officer, one count of trafficking and 14 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Preshika Chand, 27, has been charged with 11 counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Austin Reddy, 27, has been charged with three counts of trafficking.

Nabil Dean, 26, has been charged with one count of trafficking.

Douglas Atkins, 62, has been charged with four counts of trafficking.

The sixth person charged was an unnamed minor who faces one count of trafficking.

Some of the accused have been arrested and released with conditions, according to the release, but there is an outstanding arrest warrant for Atkins.

He is described as white with grey hair and a slim build.

Anyone with information about Atkins’ whereabouts is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Quote file number 2022-2094.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).