BC Wildfire Service crews return from California

Photo: BCWS BC Wildfire Service crews helped battle the Palisades and Eaton fires in California in January 2025.

More than two weeks after being deployed, BC Wildfire Service crews have returned from battling destructive and deadly fires in California.

BCWS first sent crews south of the border on Jan. 16. They spent the first five days supporting fire readiness and rehabilitation work on the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California. On Jan. 21, they were sent to the Angeles National Forest, north of San Fernando, where they helped bring the Hughes Fire to 100 per cent containment.

“In addition to the crew members returning today, 13 experienced BC Wildfire Service staff who were sent to support CAL FIRE in managing the Palisades Fire have also now returned to B.C.,” said BCWS in a social media post.

The deployment was part of a partnership with CAL Fire, developed over the past three years.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to share expertise and skills while broadening our understanding of the wildland fire environment and operational practices in California.

“We deeply value the strong relationships we hold with our international partners and are glad we could support them in their time of need, as they have done for us in the past,” said BCWS.

The Palisades Fire began during heavy winds on Jan. 7, destroying or damaging nearly 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures and killing at least 12 people. The Eaton Fire began the same day. It killed at least 17 people and destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 homes and other buildings.

Both fires were finally fully contained last week.