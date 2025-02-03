B.C. critical minerals being diverted away from United States: David Eby

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Premier David Eby speaks in the Legislative Chamber in Victoria, on Thursday, January 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

British Columbia's premier says major companies in the province are in the process of redirecting critical minerals and energy products to markets outside the United States as the reality of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs sets in.

David Eby says he has spoken with leaders of major mining and refining companies in B.C., and they indicated they are pivoting operations to redirect products such as aluminum and copper to alternative markets.

Eby told a news conference in North Vancouver that a "historic reordering" of global trading patterns is underway, and B.C. will not be left out.

The premier says the shift presents an opportunity for the province to "build allyship and partnership" with others Trump is targeting or threatening with steep tariffs, including Mexico, the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Eby adds that directions have already been issued across the B.C. government and provincial Crown corporations to avoid to contracts with American companies in the procurement process for major projects.

The premier says "there's no question" both Canadians and Americans would be better off if Trump backed away from the 25 per cent tariffs, but in the meantime, B.C. will be strengthening its economy and reducing its exposure to the United States.

"We're going to make sure that we have other deep relationships, trading relationships, so that our families are safe. We're transforming our economy to ensure independence and our sovereignty as a province and as a country."

Eby's comments come shortly before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to speak with Trump later Monday.

Trump said Monday that he thinks he would have another "very good conversation" with Trudeau, but added Canada is "very tough" to deal with and gave no hint he would back away from the plan to impose punishing tariffs this week.