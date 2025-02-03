BC Ferries vessel collides with moored boats at Bowen dock

Photo: Alex Kurial The impact from the Queen of Capilano colliding with the moored boat heavily damaged the Bowen Island Marina dock.

The Queen of Capilano was out of commission for much of Sunday, making it an eventful day for the ferry after it collided with moored vessels in Snug Cove earlier that morning.

Videos show the 7:30 am sailing departing from Bowen Island collide with moored boats at the Bowen Island Marina dock shortly after setting sail. The boats subsequently slammed into the dock, causing significant damage to the structure. The ferry was able to complete its run to West Vancouver, along with several more morning runs.

But beginning with the cancellation of the 10:15 am sailing from Horseshoe Bay, the vessel wouldn’t disembark with passengers again until the 6:50 pm sailing. In total 14 sailings between Bowen and the mainland, spanning more than eight hours, were cancelled during the day.

A BC Ferries notification posted during the day attributed the cancellations to “an ongoing mechanical difficulty with the propulsion system”. The Queen of Capilano conducted sea trials as required by Transport Canada prior to resuming sailings in the evening. Passenger-only water taxis made runs between Bowen and Horseshoe Bay while the ferry was out of service.