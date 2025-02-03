'Treacherous conditions' result in intermittent shutdowns on Highway 1

Photo: BCHP BC Highway Patrol will be conducting intermittent shutdowns of Highway 1 on Feb. 3, 2025 due to icy conditions.

Police are warning drivers about "treacherous" winter conditions on a busy B.C. highway.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said Monday morning that there is ice on Highway 1 through Langley and the Fraser Valley.

The icy highway is leading to intermittent shutdowns in both directions in order to make the highway safe for travel.

"The first reports came from the area between 216th and 264th, but the icy conditions could affect anywhere along Highway 1 from Whistler to Hope,” says McLaughlin.

Environment Canada issued an arctic outflow warning on Monday calling for strong outflow winds over central B.C., through the Whistler area, until Tuesday.

Winds will reach up to 40 km/h; meanwhile, wind chills around -20 C are expected in the windiest areas. The coldest wind chill values will be experienced overnight.

Drivers are being asked not to use Highway 1 unless necessary. If travelling, leave extra time and make sure the vehicle is prepared for winter conditions.

People are advised to check DriveBC for updates on conditions.

Videos and photographs from Highway 1 showed many transport trucks having challenges including one that lost control and spun out.

Earlier in the morning, multiple cars and a large commercial vehicle spun out from the snow on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Mountain Highway and Lynn Valley Road exits.

Expect delays on #BCHwy1 EB after earlier traffic tie up due to spun out semis.







Traffic moving slowly.







Heavy Wreckers are on scene to tow semis tied up.







Emergency services assisting crews to scene.







Heavy Wreckers are on scene to tow semis tied up. Emergency services assisting crews to scene. Please move over when amber lights approaching. #LangleyBC




