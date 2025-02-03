Roadside deaths in spotlight for February

Photo: Contributed Police are reminding people to slow down and move over.

B.C. drivers are being reminded to slow down and move over when they see flashing lights on the road because it could be a matter of life or death.

Between 2008 and 2017, 230 workers were hit by a vehicle while on a roadside job. Of those, WorkSafe B.C. said 12 died.

To keep people mindful of the risks, February is Slow Down Move Over month, a time to consider Section 47.02 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act Regulation. It requires all drivers to reduce their speed and move into the furthest lane of traffic away from stopped vehicles, if possible, with flashing red, blue, or yellow lights.

The rule applies for: Police, fire and ambulance; Construction vehicles; Tow trucks; Utility and maintenance vehicles.

"Some drivers get frustrated when traffic slows for flashing lights, but it’s a law that helps protect first responders and roadside workers," Cpl Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in a press release.

McLaughlin said an easy way to remember to Slow Down Move Over is the 70/40 rule is when the normal speed limit is 80 km/h or higher, drivers must slow down to 70 km/h or less; and when the normal speed limit is below 80 km/h, drivers must slow down to 40 km/h or less.

"We would much rather you slow down than face a $173 violation ticket," McLaughlin said.

"The aftermath of collisions, or a job that require workers to be in close proximity to highway traffic, is dangerous enough already."