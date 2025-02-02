Snow doesn't stop Vancouver's Lunar New Year parade

Photo: Brendan Kergin The annual Chinatown Spring Festival Parade celebrating Lunar New Year was hit by the first snow of 2025 for Vancouver.

The 51st Vancouver Chinatown Spring Festival Parade felt a little wintery this year.

The annual parade celebrating the Lunar New Year took place in Chinatown on Sunday, Feb. 2, as people marched through the snow after the city saw a couple of inches of the white stuff fall overnight.

While the snow didn't appear to dampen the spirits of participants, it did appear to affect how many people showed up.

Normally crowds along the route can be three or four people deep; this year there were sections with no one along the rope marking the route. For those that stuck around, the snowfall let up shortly after the parade began.

The snow also offered an unusual (sometimes drab backdrop) for the brightly coloured costumes and traditional clothing worn by participants.

The parade marked the Lunar New Year (which began Jan. 29) and the beginning of the year of the snake. This year will be the year of the wood snake.