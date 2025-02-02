Restaurant association backs premier, urges people to “eat local” in response to U.S. tariffs 

Photo: Okanagan College One of the dishes being served at Infusions Restaurants at Okanagan College as part of Taste Around.

“Eat Local” has taken on a new urgency in the face of tariffs imposed on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.

The BC Restaurant & Foodservices Association is calling on British Columbians to eat at locally owned and operated businesses in the days ahead.

“The knock-on effects of these tariffs will undoubtedly impact all sectors of our economy, but we can play a role in helping local businesses not only survive but emerge even stronger,” said BCRFA president & CEO Ian Tostenson. “By supporting restaurants and establishments operated by those who live and work in B.C., we can lessen those impacts.”

He added that eating local will ensure dollars stay in B.C. supporting restaurants and suppliers that will be most affected by the tariffs. He also expressed the BCRFA’s confidence in the strategies laid out by Premier David Eby.

In response to 25 per cent tariffs being imposed on many Canadian goods going into the U.S., the premier announced a series of measures, including directing the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to immediately stop buying American liquor from “red states” and pulling existing stock from store shelves. That’s also expected to have an impact on the supply of alcohol to restaurants in the province.

“BCRFA is on Team Canada and we will do whatever it takes to ensure restaurants and the hospitality sector emerge from this stronger and more successful than ever,” said Tostenson.

“While this will undoubtedly be a challenging moment for BC’s restaurant sector, we have an opportunity in front of us to strengthen our community ties and double down on supporting the restaurants, establishments, and suppliers who drive B.C.’s economy,” he concluded.

One way to support local businesses is by taking part in Taste Around BC, which continues in several regions of the province, including the Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Kamloops until Feb. 9.

The full list of participating restaurants and set-price menus can be found here.