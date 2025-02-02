'It will be turning much colder': First comes snow, then comes freezing in Metro Vancouver forecast

Photo: . Science World in Vancouver, B.C. during a snowstorm on Jan. 17, 2024.

Snow has covered Metro Vancouver and the white stuff won't be leaving for a while.

A blanket has fallen across Vancouver, but its thickness varies Environment Canada Philippe-Alain Bergeron meteorologist tells V.I.A. So far only 3 cm has fallen at Vancouver's airport, but there's been an unofficial measurement of 9 cm downtown, and 15 cm measured in West Vancouver.

The falling snow should taper soon, he explains, though the radar system and computer models disagree about when. The models suggest it should end soon.

"Looking at radar it might last a couple more hours," Beregeron says. "Maybe through midday we could have this snowfall."

This afternoon it should clear up, though some flurries will still fall.

"Wet flurries," Bergeron adds.

At sea level it may even turn into showers.

Not much more accumulation is expected today once the current snowfall ends, except at higher elevations, which is good news for the ski hills.

More snow tonight

Overnight, though, another band of precipitation is expected to move through the region, leaving behind another 5 to 10 cm of snow. Northern neighbourhoods in Metro Vancouver will see higher amounts than southern areas.

Bergeron notes that it's a dynamic situation over the next 24 hours or so, which means the forecast could change, and different locations could experience different amounts of snow and precipitation.

"Snow is the dominant story for today," he adds.

And now for the cold

Bergeron doesn't expect much new snow to fall beyond Sunday night and early Monday, Feb. 3.

"Beyond that we're quite confident it tapers off," he says.

That said, another 2 to 4 cm could fall in some areas due to local flurries.

However, Monday, will see the beginning of a shift in Metro Vancouver's weather as the snow clouds leave and arctic air arrives.

A high of just 0 C is expected.

"The arctic air, that will be expanding to the coast," he says. "It will be turning much colder and drier. We'll be in the arctic air for several days."

Given the quick turnaround between the snow falling and incoming arctic air Bergeron expects the snow will remain on the ground for awhile as temperatures remain at or below freezing.

"The coldest mornings might be Wednesday and Thrusday morning, about -6 C or -7 C," he explains. "Daytime highs will be close to 0 C."

The snow that hasn't melted by Monday afternoon will likely remain for a few days.

A slow thaw

The arctic air is expected to slowly modify over time, Bergeron says. That means temperatures will remain below normal for the foreseeable future.

"Right now it doesn't look like a dramatic change is coming," he says. "The warming is very slight."

By Friday, Feb. 7, highs are forecast to be around 4 C, with overnight lows still below 0 C. The normals for this time of year are highs of 7 C and lows of 1 C.