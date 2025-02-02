10 to 20 centimetres of snow hit Metro Vancouver today as arctic air invades region

Photo: The Canadian Press A city worker shovels snow at Queen Elizabeth Park in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

British Columbians need to get their winter jackets and shovels ready as a snowfall warning is in effect for the Lower Mainland in B.C.

Environment Canada says about 10 to 20 centimetres of snowfall will hit Metro Vancouver today until Monday morning after arctic air invades the region.

A special weather statement is also in effect for B.C.’s South Coast, saying a wintry mix of weather conditions is set to hit the region over the next several days.

It says snowfall amounts are uncertain at this time but accumulating snow is likely seen in many areas today.

Drivers need to plan ahead for deteriorating travel conditions since visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

It says temperatures will drop between five to eight degrees Celsius below seasonal next week and strong outflow winds will lead to cold wind chills.