B.C. business community responds to Trump tariffs

Photo: B.C. government. B.C. Premier David Eby speaks to reporters at a press conference overlooking the port of Vancouver, the largest corridor for marine trade in Canada.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he’ll hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs on goods making their way south of the border beginning Tuesday.

Here’s the response from B.C.’s business leaders:

Premier David Eby

"President Trump's 25 per cent tariffs are a complete betrayal of the historic bond between our countries and a declaration of economic war against a trusted ally…

"We won't back down or be bullied into becoming another state.”

He says the province is enacting the following measures:



Directing the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to immediately stop buying American liquor from "red states", and remove the top-selling "red-state" brands from the shelves of public liquor stores;



Directing the B.C. government and Crown corporations to buy Canadian goods and services first.



The province is assessing private-sector projects worth $20 billion with the goal of getting them approved as quickly as possible, and issuing their permits faster. These are expected to create 6,000 jobs in remote and rural communities. In addition, the province has vowed to support and help implement the actions being taken by the federal government.



B.C. released its preliminary assessment of tariffs last month, estimating the province could see a cumulative loss of $69 billion in economic activity between 2025 and 2028, along with the loss of more than 120,000 jobs.

Bridgitte Anderson, president and CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade:

“These tariffs must serve as catalyst for action in British Columbia and Canada. We must do whatever is necessary to grow our economy. By speeding up permitting, getting projects built, diversifying our markets, adopting new technologies, and tearing down interprovincial trade barriers we can make our economy more resilient and less dependent on the whims of the US administration …

“All levels of government must be laser focused on implementing policies that focus on growing our economy, supporting the sale of B.C. products, and incentivizing investment into the province.”

Fiona Famulak, president and CEO of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce:

“These unnecessary and unreasonable tariffs will have significant consequences on B.C. businesses and will negatively impact workers and communities in every region of our province…

“I believe we need to stand united as a province and as a country to protect our nation's interests…

“Any extended trade war will have profoundly negative economic consequences for businesses and consumers on both sides of the border. It will likely include price increases, job losses, inefficiencies in supply chains and a drain on economic growth for both countries…

“This is a time when businesses need to be nimble, plan forward, reduce costs and explore opportunities to diversify their markets."