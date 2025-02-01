Environment Canada warns up to 25 centimetres of snow expected to fall on Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt

Photo: Drive BC Highway 5 at the northbound Portia chain up area, looking south on Feb. 1..

Environment Canada has a snowfall warning in effect for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt.

Up to 25 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to fall on that section of highway on Saturday due to a frontal system.

The snow is expected to ease in the evening, with total snowfall amounts ranging from 15 to 25 cm expected by tonight.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions," the advisory stated.

Motorists should adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.