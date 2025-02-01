Premier Eby announces immediate counter-measures in response to U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods

Photo: Province of B.C

Premier David Eby has announced immediate counter-measures to protect B.C.'s workers and businesses after the United States unveiled 25% tariffs on Canadian goods and 10% tariffs on energy.

The tariffs, introduced under President Trump’s administration, were described by Premier Eby as a “complete betrayal” of the historic bond between Canada and the U.S.

"These tariffs are an economic declaration of war against a trusted ally," said Premier Eby. "As British Columbians, and as Canadians, we will stand strong and united in the face of this unprecedented attack."

In response, Premier Eby outlined several immediate actions:

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch will immediately halt the purchase of American liquor from "red states" and remove top-selling "red-state" brands from public liquor store shelves.

The B.C. government and Crown corporations will prioritize Canadian-made goods and services in their purchasing decisions.

The Province will expedite the approval of private-sector projects worth up to $20 billion, creating an estimated 6,000 jobs, particularly in remote and rural communities.

Additional measures are being considered, with further actions expected in the coming days and weeks. Premier Eby emphasized that B.C. would not back down, stating, "We won't be bullied into becoming another state. Our province is unified and resolute."

B.C.'s preliminary assessment of the U.S. tariffs, released in January 2025, projected a $69 billion loss in economic activity over the next four years and the potential loss of more than 120,000 jobs in the province.