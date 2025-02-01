B.C. Premier says he has directed BC Liquor Branch to stop buying American liquor

Photo: Province of B.C

British Columbia Premier David Eby was quick to retaliate to “crushing” 25 per cent tariffs announced by the U.S. on Saturday, including targeting U.S. liquor.

Eby called the tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump “a complete betrayal” of the historic bond between Canada and the U.S. on Saturday.

“It’s a declaration of economic war against a trusted ally and friend,” said Eby in Vancouver from a press conference.

Trump will hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs on Tuesday, with a lower 10 per cent duty for energy — laying the foundation for a trade war with America's closest neighbours.

Eby said a few immediate measures have been launched in response to the tariff announcement. He has directed the BC Liquor Distribution Branch to immediately stop buying American liquor from "red states," as well as pulling existing stock from store shelves.

Eby said he has also directed crown corporations such as BC Hydro, ICBC, and health authorities to immediately halt buying American goods and services and instead buy Canadian goods and services first.

“We will never again allow ourselves to be beholden to the whims of one person in the White House,” said Eby.

Trump has also singled out B.C. in his execution order.

"With respect to smuggling of illicit drugs across our northern border, Canada’s Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre recently published a study on the laundering of proceeds of illicit synthetic opioids, which recognized Canada’s heightened domestic production of fentanyl, largely from B.C. and its growing footprint within international narcotics distribution", the executive order said.

Eby said he understands Trump's concerns about fentanyl in the U.S. and he shared the same concerns as well. He said it has “taken too many lives in B.C.” and made people and communities less safe.

“When you're talking about transnational organized crime, you have to work together … and I can't imagine a stronger ally than our provincial government,” Eby.

“If the president wants to come up and wants to do that work, he can come to British Columbia, and we can talk about the work that we can do together. I'm keen to do that because we share a goal of addressing those major issues,” he added.

But Eby said imposing a 25 per cent tariff on B.C. and Canada to address the fentanyl issue “isn’t the way to do it.”

“These tariffs don't make sense. They don't achieve his goal of economic growth for the United States,” Eby said.

"As British Columbians, and as Canadians, we will stand strong and united in the face of this unprecedented attack,” he added.

Premier David Eby has announced immediate counter-measures to protect B.C.'s workers and businesses after the United States unveiled 25% tariffs on Canadian goods and 10% tariffs on energy.

The tariffs, introduced under President Trump’s administration, were described by Premier Eby as a “complete betrayal” of the historic bond between Canada and the U.S.

"These tariffs are an economic declaration of war against a trusted ally," said Premier Eby. "As British Columbians, and as Canadians, we will stand strong and united in the face of this unprecedented attack."

In response, Premier Eby outlined several immediate actions:

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch will immediately halt the purchase of American liquor from "red states" and remove top-selling "red-state" brands from public liquor store shelves.

The B.C. government and Crown corporations will prioritize Canadian-made goods and services in their purchasing decisions.

The Province will expedite the approval of private-sector projects worth up to $20 billion, creating an estimated 6,000 jobs, particularly in remote and rural communities.

Additional measures are being considered, with further actions expected in the coming days and weeks. Premier Eby emphasized that B.C. would not back down, stating, "We won't be bullied into becoming another state. Our province is unified and resolute."

B.C.'s preliminary assessment of the U.S. tariffs, released in January 2025, projected a $69 billion loss in economic activity over the next four years and the potential loss of more than 120,000 jobs in the province.