Two men arrested after 35-year-old man killed outside of Coquitlam pub Friday

RCMP have arrested two men following a fatal fight outside a Coquitlam pub on Friday.

On Jan. 31, at approximately 9:42 p.m., Coquitlam RCMP responded to a report of a fight outside the John B Pub, 1000 Austin Ave.

In a press release, RCMP said bystanders acted quickly by providing first aid and CPR to a man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. First responders attended, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 35-year-old man died from his injuries on scene.

Two men believed to be involved in the fight were arrested and are currently in police custody.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the investigation and continues to work with the Coquitlam RCMP, the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) and the BC Coroners Service to process the crime scene.

Police believe this is an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public. The victim’s identity is not being released out of respect for his family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

“Investigators will be in the area processing the crime scene, canvassing for witnesses and collecting video evidence,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “We believe there are several witnesses to the fight who have yet to speak with police and we are asking them to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone in possession of CCTV or dashcam footage in the immediate vicinity of the John B Pub as well as Charland Avenue is being asked to contact IHIT immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].