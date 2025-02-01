Northboud lanes of Coquihalla reopen after crash as motorists warned of weather conditions on BC highways

Photo: Kim Dobranski The northbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway were closed due to a crash this morning as winter conditions set in on Interior highways.

UPDATE: 11:14 a.m.

Drive BC is reporting two crews have now cleared a multi-vehicle collision east of Hope on the Coquihalla Highway and the northbound lanes have since reopened.

UPDATE: 10:35 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway are closed 10 kilometres east of Hope.

Drive BC is reporting the northbound lanes are closed due to a vehicle accident near Othello Road.

Alternate routes are available via Highway 1 and Highway 3.

ORIGINAL: 7:31 a.m.

DriveBC has issued several travel advisories for area highways.

Motorists are being advised to watch for slippery sections on Highway 97 for 51 km starting south of Osoyoos to north of Okanagan Falls.

Slippery sections are also being reported for 37.5 km between Princeton and the Gulliford Lake Rest Area.

And the travel advisory to Highway 1 from Sicamous to Field remains in effect.

“Travellers can expect rapidly deteriorating conditions and visibility. Prepare for short-notice closures for avalanche control work. Consider alternate travel plans,” the advisory states.

Environment Canada has also issued a weather advisory for the Fraser Valley, including Hope.

“A wintry mix of weather conditions is expected to impact the South Coast of BC over the next several days,” says a statement on the Environment Canada website.

“Heavy flurries and cold temperatures are expected this weekend as Arctic air invades the region and an upper low brings the moisture. Be advised for sudden reduction in visibility in convective flurries if travelling around the South Coast. Accumulations are uncertain at this time as it will depend where the flurries develop but accumulating snow is likely in many areas this weekend.”