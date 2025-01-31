Parks Canada sues Surrey trucking company, driver for snowshed damage

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. A lawsuit filed by Parks Canada alleges negligence after a truck struck the Tupper 1 Snowshed in January 2023.

Parks Canada is suing a Surrey-based trucking company for damages and repair costs connected to a January 2023 incident where a vehicle struck the interior of a Rogers Pass snowshed.

A Sept. 24 B.C. Supreme Court notice of civil claim alleges Surrey resident Jagroop Garcha was driving the truck owned by K-Line Freightways when the truck allegedly damaged the Tupper 1 Snowshed, 4.4 kilometres east of the pass summit in Glacier National Park.?

Both K-Line and Garcha are named as defendants in the claim.

The claim alleged negligence on Garcha’s part in operating the vehicle at the time of the Jan. 25, 2023 incident. Negligence is also alleged against the company.

Parks Canada is seeking damages for costs related to repair, replacement, supervision and engineering services.

Glacier Media spoke to someone at K-Line who said the company was not aware of the lawsuit. Glacier Media sent court documents to the company but has yet to receive a response.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.