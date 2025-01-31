The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed between Revelstoke and Golden from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for avalanche control work

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam on Hwy 1 at Albert Canyon looking east at 4:46 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed overnight between Revelstoke and Golden for avalanche control work.

Crews will be undertaking avalanche control work on the 142 kilometre section of highway between Townley Street in Revelstoke and 14 Street north in Golden starting at 9 p.m.

At the same time there will also be avalanche control activity taking place near Malakwa Road 17 kilometres east of Sicamous also starting at 9 p.m.

Eastbound commercial vehicles are going to be held in Malakwa for the duration of the Revelstoke to Golden closure.

Passenger vehicles will be able to bypass the traffic stop at Malakwa using the frontage Road and continue on to Revelstoke.

The highway between Revelstoke and Golden is estimated to reopen at 4 a.m. tomorrow morning.