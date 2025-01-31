Weather advisory impacts Trans-Canada Highway between Sicamous, Alberta border

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam: Hwy 1 at Hwy 23 looking East near Revelstoke at 9:18 a.m.

Motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway are being warned Friday to consider alternate travel plans, with slick conditions reported from Kamloops to the B.C.-Alberta border.

DriveBC has issued warnings about slippery sections on Highway 1 between Kamloops and Sicamous, as well as separate warnings for a section from the east boundary of Glacier National Park to the west boundary of Yoho National Park.

Another warning is advising motorists of compact snow and slippery sections in the Kicking Horse Pass area.

There is also a weather advisory affecting sections of the highway from Sicamous all the way to the Alberta border.

Travellers are warned to expect rapidly deteriorating conditions and visibility on the highway and changing avalanche conditions.

Motorists are advised to consider alternate travel plans and be prepared for short notice closures for avalanche control work.

The Trans-Canada Highway is scheduled for a full closure between Revelstoke and Golden at 9 p.m. Friday for avalanche control work. The highway is expected to be re-opened at 4 a.m. on Saturday.