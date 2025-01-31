Trans-Canada Highway closed eastbound lane west of Revelstoke for avalanche control work

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam looking east near Griffin lake approx. 27 km west of Revelstoke

UPDATE: 6:35 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that westbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke has started to move on Friday night.

Avalanche control work along the 15-kilometre stretch has been conducted throughout the day.

The Eastbound lane of the highway remains closed at this time between the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge. Motorists in the area are advised to watch for traffic control personnel.

A detour is not available.

UPDATE: 6:15 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke remains closed Friday evening, as crews finish avalanche control work and work on recovering a vehicle.

DriveBC is reporting that vehicle recovery is taking place on Hwy 1 between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Frontage Road.

A tipped over semi trailer was causing delays in the Three Valley Gap area earlier Friday before the highway closure was announced.

The incident is 16 km west of Revelstoke for 7 kilometres and is occurring in conjunction with the avalanche work.

Drivers are advised to watch for traffic control.

An update is expected at 6:45 p.m.

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke will be closed until about 5:30 p.m. Friday as crews undertake avalanche control work.

DriveBC said a 15 kilometre stretch of Highway 1 is now closed as crews begin avalanche control work that was previously scheduled to take place later Friday evening.

The highway is closed between the Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam OH Bridge. Motorists in the area are advised to watch for traffic control personnel.

A tipped over semi trailer was causing delays in the Three Valley Gap area earlier Friday before the highway closure was announced.

A weather advisory remains in place for the Trans-Canada Highway stretching from Sicamous to the B.C.-Alberta border.

There are still plans to close the highway at 9 p.m. Friday night for avalanche control work between Sicamous and Golden.

The highway is expected to re-open at 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Photo: Beverly Townsend An overturned semi near Three Valley Gap slowed traffic Friday afternoon along Highway 1.

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

An overturned semi-trailer on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Three Valley Gap is causing more delays amid snowy driving conditions.

In a social media post at about 1 p.m., DriveBC said it had received several reports of a vehicle incident causing delays on Highway 1 west of Three Valley Gap.

A user on X, formerly Twitter, posted two photos that show a semi-trailer flipped on its side.

Jackknifed semi trucks and other stuck vehicles are still causing delays on Highway 1 near Victoria Road in Revelstoke.

A weather advisory remains in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Sicamous all the way to the Alberta border, with drivers being warned to expect rapidly deteriorating conditions and visibility.

Motorists are advised to consider alternate travel plans and be prepared for unexpected road closures due to necessary avalanche control work.

There are also reports of slippery sections and compact snow on the highway stretching from Kamloops to the Alberta Border.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed overnight between Revelstoke and Golden, as well as a 15 kilometre section west of Revelstoke as crews begin avalanche control work.

These highway closures are expected to start at 9 p.m. Friday and will last until 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 12:14 p.m.

Travellers are being warned about multiple jackknifed semi trucks and spun out vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway in Revelstoke.

Multiple semi trucks and other vehicles are reportedly stuck at Victoria Road in Revelstoke, according to DriveBC.

There will be an eastbound lane closure in the area. Motorists are advised to use extra caution and expect delays.

There is another report of a stalled vehicle between the Columbia River Bridge and Highway 23 North on the Trans-Canada Highway in Revelstoke. This incident is also expected to cause delays as crews work to clear it.

A weather advisory remains in effect due to winter storm conditions hitting Highway 1 between Sicamous and the Alberta border.

Drivers are being told to expect rapidly deteriorating conditions and visibility on the highway, along with changing avalanche conditions.

DriveBC advised travellers to consider alternate travel plans and be prepared for short-notice road closures due to potential avalanche control work.

There are also multiple warnings about slippery sections and compact snow on the Trans-Canada Highway stretching from Kamloops to the Alberta Border.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed over Friday night between Revelstoke and Golden, as well as a 15 kilometre section west of Revelstoke, as crews begin avalanche control work. This highway closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

ORIGINAL: 9:47 a.m.

Motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway are being warned Friday to consider alternate travel plans, with slick conditions reported from Kamloops to the B.C.-Alberta border.

DriveBC has issued warnings about slippery sections on Highway 1 between Kamloops and Sicamous, as well as separate warnings for a section from the east boundary of Glacier National Park to the west boundary of Yoho National Park.

Another warning is advising motorists of compact snow and slippery sections in the Kicking Horse Pass area.

There is also a weather advisory affecting sections of the highway from Sicamous all the way to the Alberta border.

Travellers are warned to expect rapidly deteriorating conditions and visibility on the highway and changing avalanche conditions.

Motorists are advised to consider alternate travel plans and be prepared for short notice closures for avalanche control work.

The Trans-Canada Highway is scheduled for a full closure between Revelstoke and Golden at 9 p.m. Friday for avalanche control work. The highway is expected to be re-opened at 4 a.m. on Saturday.