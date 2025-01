Multiple jackknifed semis, spun out cars cause delays on Highway 1 through Revelstoke

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam at Hwy 1 at Hwy 23 looking east at 11:52 a.m.

UPDATE: 12:14 p.m.

Travellers are being warned about multiple jackknifed semi trucks and spun out vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway in Revelstoke.

Multiple semi trucks and other vehicles are reportedly stuck at Victoria Road in Revelstoke, according to DriveBC.

There will be an eastbound lane closure in the area. Motorists are advised to use extra caution and expect delays.

There is another report of a stalled vehicle between the Columbia River Bridge and Highway 23 North on the Trans-Canada Highway in Revelstoke. This incident is also expected to cause delays as crews work to clear it.

A weather advisory remains in effect due to winter storm conditions hitting Highway 1 between Sicamous and the Alberta border.

Drivers are being told to expect rapidly deteriorating conditions and visibility on the highway, along with changing avalanche conditions.

DriveBC advised travellers to consider alternate travel plans and be prepared for short-notice road closures due to potential avalanche control work.

There are also multiple warnings about slippery sections and compact snow on the Trans-Canada Highway stretching from Kamloops to the Alberta Border.

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed over Friday night between Revelstoke and Golden, as well as a 15 kilometre section west of Revelstoke, as crews begin avalanche control work. This highway closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

ORIGINAL: 9:47 a.m.

Motorists on the Trans-Canada Highway are being warned Friday to consider alternate travel plans, with slick conditions reported from Kamloops to the B.C.-Alberta border.

DriveBC has issued warnings about slippery sections on Highway 1 between Kamloops and Sicamous, as well as separate warnings for a section from the east boundary of Glacier National Park to the west boundary of Yoho National Park.

Another warning is advising motorists of compact snow and slippery sections in the Kicking Horse Pass area.

There is also a weather advisory affecting sections of the highway from Sicamous all the way to the Alberta border.

Travellers are warned to expect rapidly deteriorating conditions and visibility on the highway and changing avalanche conditions.

Motorists are advised to consider alternate travel plans and be prepared for short notice closures for avalanche control work.

The Trans-Canada Highway is scheduled for a full closure between Revelstoke and Golden at 9 p.m. Friday for avalanche control work. The highway is expected to be re-opened at 4 a.m. on Saturday.