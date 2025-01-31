Heavy snowfall expected around B.C.'s Southern Interior

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 3 at Allison Pass, 10 km west of Manning Park resort area, looking east. (elevation: 1343

Snow is set to make a comeback, ending a long, relatively dry stretch of January weather.

There are winter storm alerts being issued for a large swath of the province, as snow, rain and wind are expected.

The North Okanagan, North Thompson and Shuswap has been issued a winter storm warning from Environment Canada, with somewhere between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow in the forecast starting mid-Friday and ending by Saturday.

"A frontal system moving through the interior will continue to give snow this morning," the national weather agency said.

Other areas of the Okanagan had not been given a warning given though snow is in the forecast for much of the valley.

In the Kootenays, Environment Canada said Arrow Lakes to Slocan Lakes, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Boundary areas will see snowfall amounts near 15 to 25 centimetres expected by this evening.

Highways connecting these areas are also a concern.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt starting today, Environment Canada said.

In addition to somewhere between 25 and 35 cm of snow falling, there will be strong southwesterly winds will tonight and Saturday morning giving areas of poor visibility in blowing snow.

The Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, will see a frontal system move through, leaving nearly 25 centimetres of snow by the evening.

The heaviest snowfall has been forecast for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Total snowfall amounts of 40 to 50 centimetres are expected by this evening, Environment Canada said.

"Strong southerly winds gusting to 60 km/h are expected to develop overnight into Saturday morning giving poor visibility in blowing snow," the national weather agency said.

DriveBC will have updated travel conditions for people who hit the roads over the weekend.