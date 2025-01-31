B.C. man charged in 2023 stabbing death to have bail hearing

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Court. A stabbing suspect remains in custody after second-degree murder charge.

A man charged with murder in a Vancouver 2023 stabbing will appear in B.C. Supreme Court in February for a bail hearing, a Vancouver Provincial Court judge heard Thursday.

The Vancouver Police Department said that on Nov. 21, 2023, 34-year-old Stephen Crock was found stabbed on the sidewalk near East Hastings and Columbia streets that same day. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

After a year-long investigation, 24-year-old Lyle Price was arrested for one count of second-degree murder, VPD said Nov. 20, 2024.

The charge information is dated Nov. 19, 2024. Judge David St. Pierre denied Price bail that same day.

On Jan. 30, St. Pierre was told a bail hearing has been set for Feb. 18 in B.C. Supreme Court.

“The victim was found lying in the middle of the busy sidewalk mid-block, on the south side of East Hastings, between Columbia and Carrall streets,” VPD Const. Jason Doucette said at the time. “This sidewalk is enclosed by a construction tunnel.”

He said a person walking along the sidewalk stopped when they noticed the victim bleeding on the ground and called 911. Emergency services arrived and the unresponsive victim was rushed to hospital where he died.

Doucette said police knew there were witnesses and asked them to step forward.

Price remains in custody.