B.C. urges caution as Environment Canada warns of 'wintry mix' on south coast

Photo: The Canadian Press Environment Canada says wintry conditions are expected along British Columbia's south coast this week. A person walks their dog towards Clover Point in Victoria, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The British Columbia government has advised drivers across the south coast to avoid travel when possible as a "wintry mix" of rain and snow hits the region.

A special weather statement from Environment Canada says a low-pressure system was moving in, bringing steady precipitation to Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the Sunshine Coast.

The weather office says wet snow is likely over higher elevations and some areas could see four centimetres by Friday morning, before a transition to rain.

But the bulletin says temperatures are expected to fall again overnight Friday as "cold Arctic air begins to invade the region and mix with Pacific moisture."

It says some areas, such as Vancouver's North Shore, could see significant rainfall, while a snowfall warning for the Sea to Sky corridor says areas around Squamish and Whistler could see up to 20 centimetres of snow through Friday night.

Environment Canada says accumulating snow is likely in many areas of the south coast this weekend, and a statement from B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation urges people to use caution, and only drive if their vehicles are ready for winter conditions.

Winter tires are required to travel through all high-elevation areas, such as the Sea to Sky and Malahat highways, the provincial statement notes.

Snowfall warnings remain in effect for Highway 3 in the Kootenay Pass area, where 30 to 40 centimetres of snow were expected before tapering off Saturday morning.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the central coast, where five to 10 centimetres were expected.