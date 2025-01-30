No data leaked in 'attempted' BC Housing breach

Photo: Glacier Media An attempted security breach was noticed on BC Housing on Jan. 20, 2025.

An attempted data breach at BC Housing this month did not result in any information being compromised, Glacier Media has learned.

Glacier Media first reported the attempted breach on Wednesday.

In a statement to Glacier Media Thursday, BC Housing said its online security system identified the attempt on Jan. 20.

“The attempted breach was identified before any data was compromised,” said a spokesperson.

As a preventative measure, BC Housing took down three online services: its non-profit protal, citizen portal and housing registry.

BC Housing said the non-profit and citizen portals are back online; the housing registry, used by people to submit a new application for housing, remains offline.

"BC Housing appreciates people’s patience as we safely bring the systems back online,” said the spokesperson.

The remaining service is expected to be back online "soon." Staff say users can expect an update early next week.

"BC Housing is committed to online security and proactively monitors systems with the highest diligence,” said the statement.

BC Housing is a Crown corporation and reports to the Ministry of Housing.

It develops, manage and administers subsidized housing, supports affordable housing and administers rent supplements. It also supports outreach, emergency shelters and transitional housing for people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Anyone who needs assistance with the housing registry or other support can still contact BC Housing by phone at 604-433-2218 or 1-800-257-7756 (toll-free).