Fence along U.S.-Canada border in Tsawwassen taken down by City of Delta

The longest undefended border in the world is back to its original state now that the chain link fence in Tsawwassen has been taken down.

City of Delta crews removed the fence early Thursday afternoon.

“This morning, the chief of Delta police and city manager met to discuss the fence and concluded that it should be removed immediately. Crews subsequently removed the fence this morning,” Acting Insp. James Sandberg told the Optimist in an email.

He added that other options that could reduce the number of inadvertent crossings will be looked at later.

The city put up the fence Jan. 16 following a police review of a November 2023 case in which a Tsawwassen senior wandered across the Canada-U.S. border, became lost, and was found dead a few days later.

However, installing the chainlink fence, more than two metres high, separating Monument Park, in Point Roberts, from Tsawwassen, near English Bluff Road, proved controversial, with some saying it was illegal.

A few days after the fence was installed, Coun. Daniel Boisvert called for its dismantling, saying he was going to bring forward a motion at council’s Feb. 3 meeting.

With the fence removed Thursday morning, that’s no longer required.

The fence was located on the western side of Point Roberts, at Monument Park on the U.S. side, on the Canadian side.

". . . it is not Delta’s job to do international border policing,” Brian Calder, former president of the Point Roberts Chamber of Commerce said previously.